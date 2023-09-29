3 Wheeler Van Salesman (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applicants are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen in our dynamic organization. The successful candidate will be stationed at our Bulawayo Office.

The incumbent will be reporting to the Depot Supervisor and will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain sufficient stock in the van in order to fulfill the requirements of customers.

Promoting sales through regular visits to customers and retail merchandising.

Increasing and maintaining the existing customer base in the market.

Accounting for the safe and timely delivery of purchased products.

Maintaining sales and delivery records, as well as meeting sales targets.

Liaising with the Supervisor and other departments to ensure optimal customer service.

Preventing damage to the delivery van and the company products being transported.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 ‘O’ Levels.

At least 3 years of experience as a van salesman, or similar.

A valid class 3 driver’s license and a clean driving record are a must.

Ability to ride a motorbike is a must.

Proficiency in speaking and understanding Ndebele is a prerequisite.

Exceptional ability in meeting sales targets.

Extensive experience in identifying new customers and negotiating deals.

Ability to assume responsibility for the delivery van and the products.

Experience in recordkeeping and managing sales contracts.

Prospective candidates should be in possession of the above.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with current detailed CVs and, a certified copy of Driver’s license should be delivered to: