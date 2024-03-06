ABAP Developer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and maintain programs to assigned application using the SAP development tools, and develop test plans and automated scripts to assure expected performance quality level meet standards in development efforts.

Modifying existing programs in line with changing business requirements or to fix bugs in the programs

Adherence to the Authority ‘s software development standards.

Developing integration solutions for internal and external systems

Provide support to issues raised by end users.

Documents system for user define program and standard SAP programs modification.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science/ Information Systems/ Business Studies & Computer Science or equivalent.

SAP ABAP certification a must.

Two years’ experience as ABAP Developer is a must.

Knowledge of SAP Landscape, with experience Dialog Programming, Smart Forms, BAPI, SAP Script, BADIs, LSMW, User Exits, ABAP Dictionary, RFC , BRFPlus is required,

Knowledge of Agile Software Development and Software Development Life Cycle methodologies

Clean Class 4 Driver ‘s License.

Skills & Competencies:

Self- starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed CurriculumVitae, All applications should be emailed to: