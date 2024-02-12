Job Description

Reporting to the Residence and Campus Life Coordinator, the Accommodation Officer will oversee allocation of rooms to students offered accommodation in the halls of residence on campus. The incumbent will be charged with developing a system for hall maintenance, key control and check-in and check-out.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the day to day operations of residence hall(s) or apartments.

Develop and utilize hall check in and check out procedures.

Maintain occupancy/roster and maintain key control/inventory.

Attend meetings, including but not limited to: department meetings, staff meetings, committee meetings, and one-on-one meetings.

Serve on Residence Life committees.

Maintain administrative and informational records.

Supervise cleaning staff to ensure ambience in the precincts of the halls of residences.

The employee must also be able to do exterior building inspections twice per semester or when buildings are closed for breaks.

Communicate with the Director of Services on building needs and preventive maintenance projects.

Monitor all public area facilities, utilizing a damage control board/improvement committee as necessary and complete student account charges for private and public area damages.

Maintain positive working relationship with Services and other facilities personnel.

Coordinate and supervise proper usage of common rooms and public spaces when used for programmes and activities.

Ensure halls meetings are held regularly.

Develop a security program and coordinate emergency procedures, i.e., power outage, fire drills, medical emergencies and security threats.

Educate residents about emergency procedures.

Maintain appropriate communication with Campus Security.

Engage family and/or other supports in creating success for students.

While performing staff supervision, community building and education, health and safety and facilities management duties of this position, the employee is required to access all floors and public areas of the building(s) on a weekly basis and periodically access floors and public areas of the halls of residence. Reasons for floor and building access may include but are not limited to facility and safety inspections, emergency response, student policy violations and safety concerns.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Education, Social Sciences, Counselling or a business related degree.

Residence life experience is required.

Master’s degree would be an added advantage.

The incumbent must have at least one (1) year supervisory experience in the halls of residences.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.