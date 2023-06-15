Account Managers x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned positions, which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

The incumbents will be responsible for growing the bank’s assets and liabilities through customer acquisitions and relationship management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deposit mobilization.

Loan creation through various lending structures.

Business development - customer acquisition and retention.

Account relationship management.

Account monitoring and debt recovery.

Routine management reports.

Market research.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Business, Finance, Banking, Accounting or equivalent.

Professional qualification such as IOBZ.

3 years in a lending environment.

REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration commensurate with qualifications and experience.

