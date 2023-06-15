Account Managers x2

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned positions, which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.
The incumbents will be responsible for growing the bank’s assets and liabilities through customer acquisitions and relationship management.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Deposit mobilization.
- Loan creation through various lending structures.
- Business development - customer acquisition and retention.
- Account relationship management.
- Account monitoring and debt recovery.
- Routine management reports.
- Market research.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Business, Finance, Banking, Accounting or equivalent.
- Professional qualification such as IOBZ.
- 3 years in a lending environment.
REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their CVs and applications clearly indicating on email subject heading the position being applied for, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 23 June 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.