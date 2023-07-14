Account Relationship Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a highly motivated and customer-oriented Account Relationship Officer to join our team. As an Account Relationship Officer, you will play a crucial role in managing and nurturing relationships with our valued clients. Your primary focus will be to ensure customer satisfaction, drive new business opportunities, and contribute to the growth and success of our organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and new clients, serving as their primary point of contact.

Understand clients' needs and provide suitable solutions based on our product offerings.

Proactively identify cross-selling and upselling opportunities to maximize revenue.

Conduct regular client reviews to assess satisfaction levels and address any concerns or issues proactively.

Collaborate with internal departments to ensure seamless service delivery.

Stay updated on industry trends, market developments, and competitor activities to identify potential business growth areas.

Prepare reports and presentations for management, highlighting key performance metrics and client feedback.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor's degree in Marketing, Sales, or a related field is required.

Minimum of 3 years of experience working in the medical insurance industry.

Proven track record of building and maintaining strong client relationships.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively interact with clients from diverse backgrounds.

Strong sales and negotiation skills, with a result-oriented mindset.

In-depth knowledge of medical and medical insurance products, processes, and regulations.

Proficiency in computer applications, such as Microsoft Office Suite.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, demonstrating strong organizational and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Please submit your CV along with a cover letter to: recruitment@corp24med.com

Or