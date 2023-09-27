Account Student for Attachment (Harare)
Mediwise Medical Care
Job Description
Student who are looking for an Attachment in the area of Accounting and Finance are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Daily, Weekly and Monthly Reconciliation.
- Preparation of Financial Statements weekly and Monthly.
- Able to account and manage project financials and other Duties assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Student Currently Studying accounting.
Other
How to Apply
Email CV's to: mhcvacancies2021@gmail.com
Deadline: 30 September 2023
Mediwise Medical Care
