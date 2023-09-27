Account Student for Attachment (Harare)

Job Description

Student who are looking for an Attachment in the area of Accounting and Finance are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Daily, Weekly and Monthly Reconciliation.

Preparation of Financial Statements weekly and Monthly.

Able to account and manage project financials and other Duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A Student Currently Studying accounting.

Other

How to Apply

Email CV's to: mhcvacancies2021@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 September 2023