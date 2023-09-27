Pindula|Search Pindula
Mediwise Medical Care

Account Student for Attachment (Harare)

Mediwise Medical Care
Sep. 30, 2023
Job Description

Student who are looking for an Attachment in the area of Accounting and Finance are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Daily, Weekly and Monthly Reconciliation.
  • Preparation of Financial Statements weekly and Monthly.
  • Able to account and manage project financials and other Duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Student Currently Studying accounting.

Other

How to Apply

Email CV's to: mhcvacancies2021@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 September 2023

.

