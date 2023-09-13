Accountability, Monitoring & Evaluation Officer (Mudzi)

Job Description

The Accountability, Monitoring and Evaluation officer will be responsible for setting up and managing operations of the Humanitarian Accountability and M&E system to support programme management and accountability functions for the Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs (BHA) funded Protection and Nutrition Emergency Response for Mudzi (PRONE for Mudzi) Project. The project aims to support the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) and stakeholders to strengthen emergency nutrition and protection response in Mudzi District through interventions such as MiYCN, IMAM, PD-Hearth, Supplementary Nutrition Assistance and GBV Prevention and Response.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare the Terms of Reference, design and costing of baseline, evaluations and needs assessment surveys.

Guide and liaise with external consultants and individuals sub-contracted to implement special surveys or studies required for evaluating project effects and impacts.

Conduct baseline and end of term evaluations of programmes in accordance with the LEAP framework/Grant M&E guidelines.

Provide M&E technical support in cases where an external consultant is engaged.

Prepare and Facilitate Lessons Learnt for the projects.

Manage the identification and design of key indicators, appropriate tools, formats and procedures for operational monitoring at each level of the objective hierarchy.

Assist in setting up monitoring systems to track project performance and changes in the project according to set grant and international humanitarian standards.

Develop and manage an updated database and information management system for programme indicators and monitoring activities.

Produce monitoring reports as per accountability, monitoring and evaluation plan’s reporting schedule and in accordance with approved LEAP reporting formats.

Disseminate information from Accountability, Monitoring and Evaluation to project management, implementing partners and funding agencies,

Check with communities how they would like to receive information, including format, timing, location, language etc. through HA assessment,

Write information provision materials for the district translate and order copies through Head Office.

Implement and support district staff to implement information provision guidelines and district level information provision strategy.

Ensure implementation of feedback and complaints mechanisms in the district. This includes ensuring adherence to Feedback and Complaints Policy and Procedures, Help Desk Guidelines, Suggestion Box Guidelines etc. Including confidentiality, timely and appropriate response.

Review complaints received through all mechanisms together with the project leadership. Decide a plan of action. Responsible for ensuring the action is carried through on time, according to the guidelines.

Raise and address any issues discovered during consultations. Raise sensitive issues/incidents immediately to the project leadership.

Organise and facilitate trainings on accountability, monitoring and evaluation functions for capacity development and awareness among relevant staff and stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Social Sciences, Statistics, Development Studies and other relevant disciplines. Nutrition background and experience with BHA are desirable.

At least 2 years direct experience in design and implementation of A, M & E systems; including qualitative and quantitative approaches to assessment and monitoring.

Experience in participatory assessment, monitoring and evaluation, training and facilitation, data processing or analysis

Good written and oral communication skills.

Technical knowledge base of monitoring and evaluation standards and initiatives and serve as a resource person, providing conceptual and practical best practice expertise.

Ability to mentor the Monitoring and Evaluation team members to become highly technical in monitoring and evaluation processes and systems.

At a minimum, ability to understand and be able to convey to others through training, briefs etc. up to date information and resources for minimum standards for monitoring and evaluation of projects and programs such as the leap, Sphere and FANTA guidelines.

At minimum, understand and be able to convey to others the core humanitarian standards, HAP-I Standard, ECB Good Enough Guide, Sphere Standard (Humanitarian Charter and Participation Standard), USAID/BHA donor requirements and WV Zimbabwe accountability guidelines.

Other

How to Apply

NB: Shortlisting will be done as the applications come. Qualified women are encouraged to apply.