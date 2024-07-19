Accountant: Accounting Information Systems (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Centre For High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.
ZCHPC is searching for suitable and qualified candidate to fill the above stated position.
Reports to Finance and Administration Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage all accounting transactions.
- Prepare budget forecasts.
- Publish financial statements in time.
- Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings.
- Reconcile accounts payable and receivable.
- Ensure timely bank payments.
- Compute taxes and prepare tax returns.
- Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements.
- Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity.
- Audit financial transactions and documents using IT systems.
- Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups.
- Perform administration of accounting information systems.
- Perform inventory evaluation of high-performance and cloud computing equipment, applications and data.
- Comply with financial policies and regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Studies and Computer Science, or equivalent, with a minimum of 2.1 degree class.
- A qualification in Information Technology or equivalent is an added advantage.
- Minimum of 2 years of related experience.
- Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Excel), and Accounting ERPs.
- Ability to analyze problems and strategize for better solutions.
- Proven track record of working in supercomputing-related organisations.
- Ability to work well with management and staff at all levels.
- Goal oriented and organized team player.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below by not later than 21 July 2024 clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.
The Director
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing
High Performance Computing Centre Building
University of Zimbabwe
630 Churchill Avenue,
Mount Pleasant,
HARARE
Zimbabwe
or email to: hroffice@zchpc.ac.zw
Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews.
