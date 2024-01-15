Accountant: Budgeting And Reporting D3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacant position referred to above which has arisen within City of Victoria Falls.

The position entails planning, preparing and monitoring the departmental and City Council budget.

Duties and Responsibilities

Budget planning, preparation and management.

Consolidate data for budget presentation and also provide an overview of the financial status of all the operations, analyse actual results to budgets and forecasts.

Conduct financial analysis in areas like revenue, tariffs, assets, expenditure, and supply chain management, etc. on periodical basis and prepare the analytical reports for Management action.

Production of budget information for strategic and operational plans, Financial systems and controls, In-Year Monitoring (IYM) and reporting.

Reviewing of departmental reports related to the budget.

Preparation of periodic financial reports to include budget-to-actual revenue and expenditure information and analysis of significant variances.

Preparation of annual financial statements, using Generally Recognised Accounting Practice (GRAP)(IPSAS), annual financial statements that convey a fair presentation of information.

Any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting or Finance, Full ICSAZ or ACCA or any relevant professional qualification.

Membership of a professional Board such as ICSAZ, ACCA or equivalent.

Membership of PAAB is a must.

Certificate in IPSAS or IFRS is a requirement.

Should have 5 Ordinary Level passes including English and Mathematics/Accounts.

Should be computer literate.

Experience in Local Government environment will be an added advantage.

At least 5 years working experience, three of which should be hands on preparation of Financial Statements and Budgets, preferably in a Local Government environment.

In return, City of Victoria Falls offers an attractive package to be disclosed to short listed candidates.