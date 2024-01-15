Accountant: Budgeting And Reporting D3
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacant position referred to above which has arisen within City of Victoria Falls.
The position entails planning, preparing and monitoring the departmental and City Council budget.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Budget planning, preparation and management.
- Consolidate data for budget presentation and also provide an overview of the financial status of all the operations, analyse actual results to budgets and forecasts.
- Conduct financial analysis in areas like revenue, tariffs, assets, expenditure, and supply chain management, etc. on periodical basis and prepare the analytical reports for Management action.
- Production of budget information for strategic and operational plans, Financial systems and controls, In-Year Monitoring (IYM) and reporting.
- Reviewing of departmental reports related to the budget.
- Preparation of periodic financial reports to include budget-to-actual revenue and expenditure information and analysis of significant variances.
- Preparation of annual financial statements, using Generally Recognised Accounting Practice (GRAP)(IPSAS), annual financial statements that convey a fair presentation of information.
- Any other duties as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Accounting or Finance, Full ICSAZ or ACCA or any relevant professional qualification.
- Membership of a professional Board such as ICSAZ, ACCA or equivalent.
- Membership of PAAB is a must.
- Certificate in IPSAS or IFRS is a requirement.
- Should have 5 Ordinary Level passes including English and Mathematics/Accounts.
- Should be computer literate.
- Experience in Local Government environment will be an added advantage.
- At least 5 years working experience, three of which should be hands on preparation of Financial Statements and Budgets, preferably in a Local Government environment.
In return, City of Victoria Falls offers an attractive package to be disclosed to short listed candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including detailed Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications and names of at least two traceable referees, should reach the undersigned:
City of Victoria Falls
P. O. Box 41
Victoria Falls
Tel 083-43531-3/44210 VFCC/HR/ABR/0124
NB: City of Victoria Falls is an equal opportunity employer; suitably qualified women are encouraged to apply.
N. NDLOVU: Acting Town Clerk
Deadline: 26 January 2024
City of Victoria Falls is situated in Matebeleland North province in the North West corner of Zimbabwe. It rests comfortable in the Zambezi Valley just a few hundred meters from the south bank of one of Southern Africa’s great rivers, the Zambezi which meanders through Mozambique right into the Indian Ocean. The tourism industry dominates the life of the town of Victoria Falls. This is now also being supported by a fairly growing retail and light industrial sector that contributes to numbers oy f formal employment statistics. There is also a significant fraction of the town that thrives on cross boarder trading (plying Botswana, Zambia and Namibia route) and informal trading for livelihood. Most of those engaged in informal trade are mainly in home industry, producing wares and works of art that support the main economic activity of the town and that finds a ready market.