Accountant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post. Main job puirpose: oversee general accounting operations by managing and verifying financial transactions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Must be able to prepare accounts and tax returns.

Administer payrolls and control income and expenditure.

Audit financial information.

Compile and present reports, budgets, business plans, commentaries and financial reports.

Analyze accounts and business plans.

Any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A diploma or bachelor's degree in accounting or finance.

Technology, organizational and analytical skill.

Should be be proficient in MS Excel.

Candidates should at least have 3 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your Resume and Application letter via email to: hr@cakefairy1.com, clearly indicating "Accountant Post Application" on the subject of the email.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 10 June 2023