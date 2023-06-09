Accountant (Bulawayo)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post. Main job puirpose: oversee general accounting operations by managing and verifying financial transactions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Must be able to prepare accounts and tax returns.
- Administer payrolls and control income and expenditure.
- Audit financial information.
- Compile and present reports, budgets, business plans, commentaries and financial reports.
- Analyze accounts and business plans.
- Any other duties as may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- A diploma or bachelor's degree in accounting or finance.
- Technology, organizational and analytical skill.
- Should be be proficient in MS Excel.
- Candidates should at least have 3 years experience.
Other
How to Apply
Submit your Resume and Application letter via email to: hr@cakefairy1.com, clearly indicating "Accountant Post Application" on the subject of the email.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 10 June 2023