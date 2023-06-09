Pindula|
Cake Fairy

Accountant (Bulawayo)

Cake Fairy
Jun. 10, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post. Main job puirpose: oversee general accounting operations by managing and verifying financial transactions.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Must be able to prepare accounts and tax returns.
  • Administer payrolls and control income and expenditure.
  • Audit financial information.
  • Compile and present reports, budgets, business plans, commentaries and financial reports.
  • Analyze accounts and business plans.
  • Any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A diploma or bachelor's degree in accounting or finance.
  • Technology, organizational and analytical skill.
  • Should be be proficient in MS Excel.
  • Candidates should at least have 3 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Submit your Resume and Application letter via email to: hr@cakefairy1.com, clearly indicating "Accountant Post Application" on the subject of the email.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 10 June 2023

Cake Fairy

A fast growing baking supplies retail company based in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. Besides making cakes Cake Fairy Zim also sells high-quality ingredients and products for cake making.

Address: 127E Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo, Bulawayo

Contact:  0773218242 or @cakefairyzim

