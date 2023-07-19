Accountant (Bulawayo)
Job Description
The Accountant supervises all activities of the accounting department, ensuring that all subordinates constantly change to be well-suited to market needs and participate in the training program. The Accountant also guides new employees on the working process and the accounting formula of the unit.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares the payments summary report.
- Checks the outwork register to ensure early return and charge to invoices.
- Ensures that weekly transactions are processed.
- Compiles and analyses the stock variance report.
- Analyses and reviews expenses against budget.
- Production of monthly management accounts and quarterly board reports
- Produces quarter performance reports and forecasts as per Group guidance.
- Prepares budgets for the unit in consultation with BUM under guidelines from the Group.
- Ensures that the year-end procedures are done at the branch as per audit timetable.
- Prepares external audit year end schedules and ensuring audit is done as per timetable.
- Maintains a clearly labeled and supported file for all statutes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting and or full professional accounting qualification such as CA(Z), ACCA, CIS, CIMA.
- At least 2 years’ experience as a bookkeeper/ accountant.
- Analytical skills and ability to meet strict deadlines.
- High command of excel and accounting packages.
- Clean Class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw cc: garikaima@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 21 July 2023
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.