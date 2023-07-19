Accountant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Accountant supervises all activities of the accounting department, ensuring that all subordinates constantly change to be well-suited to market needs and participate in the training program. The Accountant also guides new employees on the working process and the accounting formula of the unit.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares the payments summary report.

Checks the outwork register to ensure early return and charge to invoices.

Ensures that weekly transactions are processed.

Compiles and analyses the stock variance report.

Analyses and reviews expenses against budget.

Production of monthly management accounts and quarterly board reports

Produces quarter performance reports and forecasts as per Group guidance.

Prepares budgets for the unit in consultation with BUM under guidelines from the Group.

Ensures that the year-end procedures are done at the branch as per audit timetable.

Prepares external audit year end schedules and ensuring audit is done as per timetable.

Maintains a clearly labeled and supported file for all statutes.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting and or full professional accounting qualification such as CA(Z), ACCA, CIS, CIMA.

At least 2 years’ experience as a bookkeeper/ accountant.

Analytical skills and ability to meet strict deadlines.

High command of excel and accounting packages.

Clean Class 4 driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw cc: garikaima@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 21 July 2023