Job Description

We are looking for an Accountant for Retail shops to be based at Harare in Southerton to join a vibrant team and will be reporting to the Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will be responsible of preparation and presenting of financial accounts of different shops, administering payrolls and controlling income and expenditure.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree/ Masters in Accounting, Finance or any other related field.

A professional qualification such as ACCA or CIS an added advantage.

Proven 4-5 years’ experience working in a similar role preferably in the Retail sector.

Understanding in managing stock levels, stock variances and ensuring their kept at the required percentage.

Attributes:

A devoted Christian with excellent analytical and problem solving skills.

A person who has the ability to supervise multi operational retail shops preparing and analyzing their income and expenditure.

Result driven, ability to multi-task and manage time effectively.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

COVID 19 Vaccinated Candidates a must.

Other

How to Apply

Send your Application Letter and a Detailed CV to careers@dairyfreshdistributors.co.zw, Clearly state Accountant for Retail shops on your email subject line.

NB: Residence in Harare especially those of nearby locations to Southerton are encouraged to apply. Please note shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 01 May 2023