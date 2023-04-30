Job Description
We are looking for an Accountant for Retail shops to be based at Harare in Southerton to join a vibrant team and will be reporting to the Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The incumbent will be responsible of preparation and presenting of financial accounts of different shops, administering payrolls and controlling income and expenditure.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree/ Masters in Accounting, Finance or any other related field.
- A professional qualification such as ACCA or CIS an added advantage.
- Proven 4-5 years’ experience working in a similar role preferably in the Retail sector.
- Understanding in managing stock levels, stock variances and ensuring their kept at the required percentage.
Attributes:
- A devoted Christian with excellent analytical and problem solving skills.
- A person who has the ability to supervise multi operational retail shops preparing and analyzing their income and expenditure.
- Result driven, ability to multi-task and manage time effectively.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- COVID 19 Vaccinated Candidates a must.
Other
How to Apply
Send your Application Letter and a Detailed CV to careers@dairyfreshdistributors.co.zw, Clearly state Accountant for Retail shops on your email subject line.
NB: Residence in Harare especially those of nearby locations to Southerton are encouraged to apply. Please note shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 01 May 2023