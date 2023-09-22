Job Description

Ecocash Holdings, a diversified digital solutions Group, is looking to hire a versatile, results-driven Accountant to join its team. You will be responsible for providing sound financial information for management decision making that will assist in operational strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyses financial statements and prepares performance reports that contribute to medium- and long-term business planning.

Analyses financial and non-financial key performance indicators tracking and offers profession judgement on how the business can improve its financial performance.

Analyses the final budgets and produces the budget report articulating all the key issues in the annual business plan.

Processes budget journals (budget reallocations, budget increases, budget restrictions) as

directed by the Financial Controller.

Performs sensitivity analysis on new products and services recommending adjustments to the product offerings.

Carries out ongoing evaluation of new staff and trainees, identifying performance strengths and deficiencies and arranges for necessary action.

Interprets and communicates financial data to non-financial managers highlighting their sectional contribution to the overall financial performance of the organisation

Determines the content and structure of EWPL board reports detailing the performance areas of the business.

Determines the historical key performance drivers relevant for financial projections.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or equivalent.

A vocational qualification in CA, ACCA or equivalent will be an added advantage.

At least 2 to 4 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.

Analytical, conceptual and problem-solving skills.

Interpersonal skills demonstrated by the ability to interact at all levels within the organisation and with external parties.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/accountant-7/

Deadline: 26 September 2023