Ecocash Holdings (Cassava Smartech)

Accountant

Ecocash Holdings (Cassava Smartech)
Sep. 26, 2023
Job Description

Ecocash Holdings, a diversified digital solutions Group, is looking to hire a versatile, results-driven Accountant to join its team. You will be responsible for providing sound financial information for management decision making that will assist in operational strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Analyses financial statements and prepares performance reports that contribute to medium- and long-term business planning.
  • Analyses financial and non-financial key performance indicators tracking and offers profession judgement on how the business can improve its financial performance.
  • Analyses the final budgets and produces the budget report articulating all the key issues in the annual business plan.
  • Processes budget journals (budget reallocations, budget increases, budget restrictions) as
  • directed by the Financial Controller.
  • Performs sensitivity analysis on new products and services recommending adjustments to the product offerings.
  • Carries out ongoing evaluation of new staff and trainees, identifying performance strengths and deficiencies and arranges for necessary action.
  • Interprets and communicates financial data to non-financial managers highlighting their sectional contribution to the overall financial performance of the organisation
  • Determines the content and structure of EWPL board reports detailing the performance areas of the business.
  • Determines the historical key performance drivers relevant for financial projections.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
  • A vocational qualification in CA, ACCA or equivalent will be an added advantage.
  • At least 2 to 4 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.
  • Analytical, conceptual and problem-solving skills.
  • Interpersonal skills demonstrated by the ability to interact at all levels within the organisation and with external parties.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/accountant-7/

Deadline: 26 September 2023

Ecocash Holdings (Cassava Smartech)

.

