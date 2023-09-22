Accountant
Ecocash Holdings (Cassava Smartech)
Job Description
Ecocash Holdings, a diversified digital solutions Group, is looking to hire a versatile, results-driven Accountant to join its team. You will be responsible for providing sound financial information for management decision making that will assist in operational strategy.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analyses financial statements and prepares performance reports that contribute to medium- and long-term business planning.
- Analyses financial and non-financial key performance indicators tracking and offers profession judgement on how the business can improve its financial performance.
- Analyses the final budgets and produces the budget report articulating all the key issues in the annual business plan.
- Processes budget journals (budget reallocations, budget increases, budget restrictions) as
- directed by the Financial Controller.
- Performs sensitivity analysis on new products and services recommending adjustments to the product offerings.
- Carries out ongoing evaluation of new staff and trainees, identifying performance strengths and deficiencies and arranges for necessary action.
- Interprets and communicates financial data to non-financial managers highlighting their sectional contribution to the overall financial performance of the organisation
- Determines the content and structure of EWPL board reports detailing the performance areas of the business.
- Determines the historical key performance drivers relevant for financial projections.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
- A vocational qualification in CA, ACCA or equivalent will be an added advantage.
- At least 2 to 4 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.
- Analytical, conceptual and problem-solving skills.
- Interpersonal skills demonstrated by the ability to interact at all levels within the organisation and with external parties.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/accountant-7/
Deadline: 26 September 2023
