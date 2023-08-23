Pindula|Search Pindula
Norton Town Council

Accountant: Expenditure

Norton Town Council
Sep. 01, 2023
Job Description

This is a management position and the incumbent will be reporting to the Town Treasurer/ Finance Director. A highly motivated and mature person is needed for this position. The successful candidate must be a person of high integrity and honesty.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for expenditure administration.
  • Preparation of monthly management reports and supervision of expenditure budgets.
  • Budget tracking to ensure payments and procurement compliance.
  • Supervision of staff in the department and active involvement in disciplinary matters.
  • Any other duties as may be given by the Fi nance Director from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A First degree in Accounting with a 2.1 degree class from a reputable university.
  • An additional professional qualification eg CIS, CIMA, ACCA would be an added advantage.
  • Aged below 45 years.
  • Be a certified Public Accountant.
  • At least 3 years post qualifying experience in an Accounting position.
  • Must have traceable proof of having produced final accounts for at least 2 years.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. Applications in own handwriting accompanied by six copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Town Secretary

Norton Town Council

208 Galloway Road

P. Bag 904

Norton

Or Hand deliver to: Norton Town Council 208 Galloway Road, Norton

Deadline: 01 September 2023

Norton Town Council

Norton Town Council is an urban local authority established by S. I. 75 of 1994 and is situated 40km West of Harare. The council is made up of 13 wards represented by each councillors.

