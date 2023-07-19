Accountant General Ledger: Finance And Administration (Level 7)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing Annual Financial Statements (Income Statement. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow statement) for audit.

Preparing periodic and adhoc internal reports for management

Creating and updating master data in SAP for General Ledger Accounts, Profit Centres, Cost Centres, Fund Centres, Accounts receivables and Accounts payables vendor accounts.

Addressing internal clients’ in the SAP system.

Supervising and tracking implementation of year-end procedures/guidelines in preparation for a clean and timely year-end audit annually.

Coordinating Accounts Analysis for all TB balances on a monthly baisis.

Monitoring and controlling sectional expenditure against budget.

Implementing -sectional plans and reviewing performance

Reviewing bank reconciliations for all head office imprest bank accounts and other control accounts.

Identifying resource requirements to support operations for the section

Prioritising and authorising outgoing payments.

Ensuring that all sub ledger modules are posting to the General Ledger and that the balances are reconciling.

Recommending system improvements and coordinating FI processes in system upgrades.

Ensuring that misposts are resolved in timely manner.

Crafting procedures for General ledger accounting.

Maintenance of the chart of accounts and alignment of reporting systems to policies

Setting up performance standards and appraisal for subordinates.

Supervising staff in the section.

Qualifications and Experience

Other

A degree in Accounting/ Finance or equivalent.

A professional qualification such as CIMA, CA, ACCA, CPA or CIS is an added advantage.

Sound technical knowledge of Accounting standards and financial reporting.

Knowledge of IPSAS Financial reporting framework is an added advantage

Knowledge of SAP is a prerequisite.

Computer skills, advanced Microsoft excel, and PowerPoint

At least five years working in an accounting environment at supervisory or management level in a large organisation.

A Clean Class 4 driver's licence.

Skills and Competencies:

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Good analytical skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and all applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: