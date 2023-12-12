Accountant General Ledger - Finance And Administration (Level 7)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) - an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing Annual Financial Statements (Statement of financial performance, Statement of financial position & Cash Flow statement) for audit.

Preparing monthly and quarterly financial reports (Statement of financial performance, Statement of financial position and Cash flow statement etc.)

Coordinating Accounts Analysis for all TB balances on a monthly basis.

Monitoring and controlling sectional expenditure against budget.

Implementing -sectional plans and reviewing performance.

Reviewing bank reconciliations for all head office imprest bank accounts and other control accounts.

Prioritising and authorising outgoing payments.

Ensuring that all sub ledger modules are posting to the General Ledger and that the balances.

Maintenance of the chart of accounts and alignment of reporting systems to policies.

Setting up performance standards and performance appraisal for subordinates.

Supervising staff in the section.

Ensuring that misposts are resolved in a timely manner.

Crafting procedures for General ledger accounting.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting/Finance or equivalent.

Sound technical knowiedge of accoung standards and financial reporting.

Knowledge of IPSAS Financial reporting framework is an added advantage.

Computer skills, advanced Microsoft excel, PowerPoint, and Accounting packages.

At least threeyears working in an accounting environment at supervisory or management level in a large organisation.

A Clean Class 4 driver's licence.

Skills & Competencies:

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Good analytical skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: