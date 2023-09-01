Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of ACCOUNTANT - (Reporting) reporting to the Finance Manager. The successful applicant will be stationed at the Rekai Tangwena offices and responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
Management and Corporate Reporting:
- Develop accurate and timely Group IFRS-compliant management financial reporting to facilitate informed decision making by management, executive and relevant stakeholders.
- Undertake business analysis and variance reporting for planning purposes including monthly business performance.
- Ensure adherence to financial reporting controls for the Group.
- Review of Companies' accounts including reviewing lease agreements of property companies and coordinating property valuations.
- Collaborate with external auditors to provide the requisite financial information and facilitate audits to be concluded within the prescribed turnaround timelines.
- Advise the Finance Manager on key technical developments and recommend implementation roadmaps inclusive of drafting of the financial review commentaries.
Internal Financial Controls:
- Ensure appropriate financial controls processes, procedures and systems are in place and adhered to accordingly for business continuity purposes.
- Operate the organization's financial accounting system professionally and comply with all protocols including authorization and access levels.
- Communicate or train staff on their financial obligation and the need to adhere to controls thereby protecting the organization's financial resources and assets.
- Communicate to user departments on the requisite controls and systems to be adopted in the daily operations and ensure financial transactions are executed accordingly hence facilitating user departments to achieve their goals smoothly.
- Provide recommendations to the Finance Manager on systems and procedures that can be modified for improved controls that will assist departments to operate efficiently.
Financial Management:
- Preparation of statutory reports inclusive of: monthly cash flow statement of operations, monthly financial performance report (actual versus planned performance and reasons for variances), Quarterly Board Reports, Regular Performance Financial Indicators Analysis (Ratio analysis as per financial statements).
- Preparation of statutory tax calculations (Value Added Tax (VAT), Withholding Tax, and Corporate Tax.
- Preparation of monthly operational performance reports with comparative data.
- Assist in maintaining the integrity of the general ledger trial balance by ensuring budget descriptions and account codes are up to date, accurately applied and reconciled where necessary.
Supervisory Management:
- Allocate respective accountabilities in a manner that achieves departmental business and corporate objectives.
- Identify subordinate's training needs and recommend training that will assist in full and effective execution of the incumbent's duties.
- Provide mentoring and coaching strategies to ensure performance is at the required level. The incumbent is required to identify talent and develop a succession plan.
- Manage section performance by ensuring all subordinates have live performance scorecards and review such periodically.
- Develop necessary motivational strategies for department employees to retain talent.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Finance/ Accounting/ equivalent.
- At least 3-5 years relevant experience.
- Group Reporting experience in financial reporting, preferably in a listed company.
- A professional qualification such as CA/ ACCA/ CIMA will be a distinct advantage.
- Experience with ERP accounting packages such as SAP and reporting tools such as SAP BPC consolidated, Sunsystems and HM would be a distinct advantage.
Skills & Attributes:
- Excellent IRS technical ability.
- Able to communicate across all levels.
- Analytical thinker and problem solver.
- Ability to train staff.
- Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Attention to detail.
- Information seeking.
- Interpersonal relationships.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above specifications should send their written applications supported by a concise CV to: recruit@dairibord.co.zw
NB: Your email subject should read Accountant - Reporting Application.
Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (DZPL) is the flagship subsidiary of Dairibord Holdings Limited.In July 1997, Dairibord became the first state- owned company in Zimbabwe to privatise, and listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange the same year. It is a manufacturer and marketer of quality milks, foods and beverage products