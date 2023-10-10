Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

The ideal candidate is in charge of Overall business development through good financial management.

To direct ,promote and coordinate the operations of the organization so as to achieve the organization mission and goals. Maintain an optimum return n investment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitor the day to day financial operations within the company.

Oversee financial department employees, including financial assistants and accountants.

Contract outside services for tax preparation ,auditing ,banking and other financial needs as necessary.

Track the company's financial status and performance to identify areas for potential improvement .

Seek out methods for minimizing financial risk to the company.

Research and analyze financial reports and market records.

Review financial data and prepare monthly reports and annual reports.

Present financial reports to board members ,stake holders ,executives and clients in formal meetings.

Stay up to date with technological advances and accounting software to be used for financial purposes.

Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company.

Understand and adhere to financial regulations and legislation.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in accounting /Finance.

5 years Of experience in a finance role is an added advantage.

Superior mathematical skills ,leadership skills and experience ,employee management ,understanding of data privacy standards ,multi tasking ,problem solving skills ,honesty.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send your CV to: hr@firstpack.co.zw