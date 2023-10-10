Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

Interested candidates are invited to apply for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage all accounting transactions.

Processing tax payments and returns. Inventory cost management.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc in Accounting, Finance or related.

Additional certificates (ACCA or CIMA) is a plus.

At least 5 years experience.

Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills.

Female candidates encouraged to apply. Remuneration.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website: www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw

122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare