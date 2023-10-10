Accountant (Harare)
Hatch Talent Solutions
Job Description
Interested candidates are invited to apply for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage all accounting transactions.
- Processing tax payments and returns. Inventory cost management.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc in Accounting, Finance or related.
- Additional certificates (ACCA or CIMA) is a plus.
- At least 5 years experience.
- Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills.
- Female candidates encouraged to apply. Remuneration.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website: www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw
122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare
Tel: 0242 709 906
Deadline: 20 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Hatch Talent Solutions
Browse Jobs
Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.
Related Jobs
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Till Operators x5
Deadline:
Tendy Three Investments
Accounting Officer (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Tendy Three Investments
Accounts Clerk (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
CIMAS
Key Account Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Accountant (Harare)
Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Data Captures x2
Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Assistant Accountant
Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Deputy Bursar, Finance and Administration
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Executive Assistant To Commissioner General (Level 4)
Deadline:
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Director Budget Office
Deadline: