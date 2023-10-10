Pindula|Search Pindula
Hatch Talent Solutions

Accountant (Harare)

Oct. 20, 2023
Oct. 20, 2023
Job Description

Interested candidates are invited to apply for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage all accounting transactions.
  • Processing tax payments and returns. Inventory cost management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc in Accounting, Finance or related.
  • Additional certificates (ACCA or CIMA) is a plus.
  • At least 5 years experience.
  • Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills.
  • Female candidates encouraged to apply. Remuneration.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website: www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: tutsirai@hatchtalent.co.zw

122 Gilchrist Drive, Malborough, Harare

Tel: 0242 709 906

Deadline: 20 October 2023

Hatch Talent Solutions

Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.

