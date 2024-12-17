Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the abovementioned position which have arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Responsible for performing the office’s accounting operations, prepare reports, budgets, communications with clients and vendors and determine revenues, checking and filing accounting records.
Reports to: Chief Accountant
Duties and Responsibilities
- Capturing of cash books and bank reconciliations.
- Reviewing debtors and creditors ledger.
- Assist in the preparation of monthly management accounts.
- Preparation of monthly trial balance.
- Budgeting and reconciliations of budgetedamounts against actual expenditure.
- Preparation of weekly reports.
- Assist in the preparation of Financial statements.
- Review of Treasury monthly closure certificates.
- Assist in financial audits and implement audit recommendations.
- Work in compliance with company accounting standards and guidelines.
- Present account reconciliation summary to management on regular basis.
- Utilize software applications for company accounting operations.
- Assisting the Chief Accountant in the production of necessary supporting schedules and information for production of Accounting reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accountancy/Full CIS/ACCA or equivalent.
- At least 2 years’ experience.
Attributes:
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to handle confidential information.
- Computer literacy. Knowledge of SAP and Pastel will be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of Public Service Accounting Procedures.
- Honest and reliable.
Other
How to Apply
If you are qualified and interested, please submit your application with detailed Curriculum Vitae not later than 17 December 2024 to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com or hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street).
