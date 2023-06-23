Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

The Accountant will be responsible for maintaining accurate financial records, preparing financial statements and reports, and ensuring compliance with accounting principles and regulations. The ideal candidate will be a detail-oriented and analytical individual, with a strong background in accounting and financial analysis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Budgeting, forecasts and cash flow management.

Managing cost containment within the company

Maintaining the general ledger and review.

Recommend financial actions by analyzing accounting options.

Summarize current financial status by collecting information; preparing management accounts, financial statements, and other reports.

Substantiate financial transactions by auditing documents.

Maintain accounting controls and financial security by preparing and recommending policies and procedures for internal control and corporate governance.

Guide accounting clerical staff by delegation and coordinating activities.

Reconcile financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information.

Secure financial information by ensuring data backups.

Research and interpret accounting policies and regulations.

Ensure the company’s compliance with state and tax regulations by enforcing adherence to requirements, studying existing and new regulations, and advising directors on actions required.

Prepare special financial reports as required by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends.

Maintain customer confidence and protect operations by keeping financial information confidential.

Checking payroll for administration for salaried staff and guarding wages.

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting degree/ ACCA/ CA/ CIS.

A holder of professional qualifications such as ACCA, CIMA or Articled.

5 years proven work experience as an Accountant in Manufacturing/ Service industries.

Working knowledge of Pastel.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their applications and CVs to: recruitmentvol2023@gmail.com, indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 28 June 2023

