Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Accountant (Harare)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Oct. 10, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

To work closely with the MD and be responsible for day to day management of transactional finance. To produce accurate and reliable financial information relating to the company and be responsible for the maintenance of all financial procedures including developing, implementing and updating finance policies and procedures, payment schedules, purchase orders and budgeting.

Reporting To: Managing Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Nominal ledger accounting: Maintain Pastel accounts to trial balance and balance sheet level with monthly financials.
  • Provide monthly accounts to the MD.
  • Sales ledger accounting: Maintain Pastel sales ledger accounts.
  • Issue invoices as requested by the sales department.
  • Ensure prompt payment of supplier invoices.
  • Purchase ledger accounting: Maintain Pastel purchase ledger accounts.
  •  Prepare a weekly list of purchase ledger payments for approval by the MD.
  •  Banking: Complete monthly bank reconciliations.
  • Maintain bank mandates.
  • Ensure protocols are adhered to for all payments through the bank.
  • Oversee weekly reconciliation of sales to banking of payments.
  • Cashflow budgeting: Update cashflow forecast on the basis of actual monthly expenditure and provide to the MD within agreed timescales of the month-end.
  • Prepare revised cashflow budget on a quarterly basis to the MD within agreed timescales of the quarter end following discussion with the MD.
  • Preparation of statutory accounts to the MD within one month of the year end.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree level or higher accounting/ financial management qualification.
  • Extensive experience with Pastel Software.
  • Excellent financial management, administration and record keeping skills.
  • Strong analytical, financial, reporting and presentation skills.
  • Knowledge of financial regulations adhering to the retail industry.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested individuals to send their applications and CVs on: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 10 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Website

Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

CIMAS
CIMAS

Key Account Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Data Captures x2

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Assistant Accountant

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Deputy Bursar, Finance and Administration

Deadline:
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk (Gweru)

Deadline:
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)

Finance Assistant (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)

Audits Manager/ Technical Support Manager Domestic Taxes x5 (Level 7)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)

Executive Assistant To Commissioner General (Level 4)

Deadline:
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Parliament of Zimbabwe

Director Budget Office

Deadline:
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Parliament of Zimbabwe

Accounting and Auditing Analyst (Grade: 8)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback