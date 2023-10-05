Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

To work closely with the MD and be responsible for day to day management of transactional finance. To produce accurate and reliable financial information relating to the company and be responsible for the maintenance of all financial procedures including developing, implementing and updating finance policies and procedures, payment schedules, purchase orders and budgeting.

Reporting To: Managing Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

Nominal ledger accounting: Maintain Pastel accounts to trial balance and balance sheet level with monthly financials.

Provide monthly accounts to the MD.

Sales ledger accounting: Maintain Pastel sales ledger accounts.

Issue invoices as requested by the sales department.

Ensure prompt payment of supplier invoices.

Purchase ledger accounting: Maintain Pastel purchase ledger accounts.

Prepare a weekly list of purchase ledger payments for approval by the MD.

Banking: Complete monthly bank reconciliations.

Maintain bank mandates.

Ensure protocols are adhered to for all payments through the bank.

Oversee weekly reconciliation of sales to banking of payments.

Cashflow budgeting: Update cashflow forecast on the basis of actual monthly expenditure and provide to the MD within agreed timescales of the month-end.

Prepare revised cashflow budget on a quarterly basis to the MD within agreed timescales of the quarter end following discussion with the MD.

Preparation of statutory accounts to the MD within one month of the year end.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree level or higher accounting/ financial management qualification.

Extensive experience with Pastel Software.

Excellent financial management, administration and record keeping skills.

Strong analytical, financial, reporting and presentation skills.

Knowledge of financial regulations adhering to the retail industry.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested individuals to send their applications and CVs on: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com