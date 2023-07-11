Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Accountant (Harare)

Zimbabwe Gender Commission
Jul. 14, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy that has risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates.

Reports To: Finance Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The position exists to ensure effective posting of journals into the system so as to ensure that proper adjustments are made to the Ledger accounts.
  • The officer should also be able to verify and correct any anomalies for every particular account to ensure the organisation is furnished with accurate information at all times.
  • It is again critical that the officer assist the Finance Manager in the production of monthly financial returns and reports timeously for management information and decision-making.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Finance, Accounting or equivalent.
  • Must have 3-5 years relevant experience.
  • Financial, Business Skills and Knowledge of SAP is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Zimbabwe Gender Commission

1st Floor, Pax House

89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Harare

Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw

Deadline: 14 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Website
+263 242 701101
info@zgc.co.zw

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)
Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)

Finance Officer: Agro - Entrepreneurs Access to Finance Training & Mentorship Project (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)
Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT)

Administrative Assistant: Agro - Entrepreneurs Access to Finance Training & Mentorship Project (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Internal Auditor x2 (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Finance and Administration Officer x5

Deadline:
Croco Motors
Croco Motors

Debtors Clerks x11 (3 months Contract)

Deadline:
Croco Motors
Croco Motors

Internal Auditor (Harare)

Deadline:
ZimPost
ZimPost

Internal Auditor (Harare)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Pharmacy/ SBU’s Manager (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Corporate Finance Manager: Mergers, Acquisitions And Venture Capital

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Finance Manager (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback