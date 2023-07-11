Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancy that has risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates.
Reports To: Finance Manager
Duties and Responsibilities
- The position exists to ensure effective posting of journals into the system so as to ensure that proper adjustments are made to the Ledger accounts.
- The officer should also be able to verify and correct any anomalies for every particular account to ensure the organisation is furnished with accurate information at all times.
- It is again critical that the officer assist the Finance Manager in the production of monthly financial returns and reports timeously for management information and decision-making.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Finance, Accounting or equivalent.
- Must have 3-5 years relevant experience.
- Financial, Business Skills and Knowledge of SAP is a must.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
1st Floor, Pax House
89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare
Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.