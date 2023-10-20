Accountant
Kamativi Mining Company
Job Description
Interested candidates are invited to apply for the mentioned above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the senior accountant.
- Book keeping.
- Maintaining financial records.
- Creating and maintaining spreadsheets.
- Performing clerical work and other duties assigned by the senior accountant.
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting degree or diploma.
- At least 4 years working experience.
NB: New or recent graduates are also encouraged to apply.
Other
How to Apply
Email application letter and CVs to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com
Deadline: 23 October 2023
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.
