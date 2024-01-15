Accountant: Revenue D3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacant position referred to above which has arisen within City of Victoria Falls.

Purpose of the job The position entails billing, revenue collection, debt management and preparation of periodic reports related to same.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring an effective and efficient billing system.

Ensuring collection of all revenue due to Council.

Monitoring of daily revenue collections and ensuring that cash is banked intact.

Assisting in the preparation and production of final accounts.

Ensuring compliance with statutory obligations e.g. vat, income tax, etc.

Routine checks of cash books and bank reconciliations.

Setting up and reviewing of internal controls.

Assisting in the preparation of Council budget.

Training and supervision of staff.

Managing debtors’ accounts.

Other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting or Finance, Full ICSAZ or ACCA or any relevant professional qualification.

Membership of a professional Board such as ICSAZ, ACCA or equivalent.

Membership of PAAB is a must.

Certificate in IPSAS or IFRS is a requirement.

Should ahve 5 Ordinary Level passes including English and Mathematics/Accounts.

Should be computer literate.

Experience in Local Government environment will be an added advantage.

At least 5 years working experience, three of which should be hands on preparation of Financial. Statements and Budgets, preferably in a Local Government environment.

Benefits