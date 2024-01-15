Accountant: Revenue D3
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacant position referred to above which has arisen within City of Victoria Falls.
Purpose of the job The position entails billing, revenue collection, debt management and preparation of periodic reports related to same.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring an effective and efficient billing system.
- Ensuring collection of all revenue due to Council.
- Monitoring of daily revenue collections and ensuring that cash is banked intact.
- Assisting in the preparation and production of final accounts.
- Ensuring compliance with statutory obligations e.g. vat, income tax, etc.
- Routine checks of cash books and bank reconciliations.
- Setting up and reviewing of internal controls.
- Assisting in the preparation of Council budget.
- Training and supervision of staff.
- Managing debtors’ accounts.
- Other duties as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Accounting or Finance, Full ICSAZ or ACCA or any relevant professional qualification.
- Membership of a professional Board such as ICSAZ, ACCA or equivalent.
- Membership of PAAB is a must.
- Certificate in IPSAS or IFRS is a requirement.
- Should ahve 5 Ordinary Level passes including English and Mathematics/Accounts.
- Should be computer literate.
- Experience in Local Government environment will be an added advantage.
- At least 5 years working experience, three of which should be hands on preparation of Financial. Statements and Budgets, preferably in a Local Government environment.
Benefits
In return, City of Victoria Falls offers an attractive package to be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including detailed Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications and names of at least two traceable referees, should reach the undersigned:
City of Victoria Falls
P. O. Box 41
Victoria Falls
Tel 083-43531-3/44210 VFCC/HR/ABR/0124
NB: City of Victoria Falls is an equal opportunity employer; suitably qualified women are encouraged to apply.
N. NDLOVU: Acting Town Clerk
Deadline: 26 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
City of Victoria Falls
City of Victoria Falls is situated in Matebeleland North province in the North West corner of Zimbabwe. It rests comfortable in the Zambezi Valley just a few hundred meters from the south bank of one of Southern Africa’s great rivers, the Zambezi which meanders through Mozambique right into the Indian Ocean. The tourism industry dominates the life of the town of Victoria Falls. This is now also being supported by a fairly growing retail and light industrial sector that contributes to numbers oy f formal employment statistics. There is also a significant fraction of the town that thrives on cross boarder trading (plying Botswana, Zambia and Namibia route) and informal trading for livelihood. Most of those engaged in informal trade are mainly in home industry, producing wares and works of art that support the main economic activity of the town and that finds a ready market.