Accountant

Job Description

ZINGSA, a statutory body established in terms of the Research Act (Chapter 10:22), is inviting applications from suitable and qualified candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing accounts, tax returns, administering payrolls and controlling income and expenditure.

Auditing financial information, compiling, presenting reports, budgets, business plans, commentaries and financial statements.

Analysing accounts, business plans, providing tax planning services with reference to current legislation.

Negotiating the terms of business deals and moves with clients and associated organisations.

Managing colleagues, workloads and deadlines.

Liaising with managerial staff, colleagues and clients.

Arranging payments for invoices.

Undertaking financial administration, monitoring financial transactions and bookkeeping.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance or equivalent or HND in Accounting (for Clerk).

At least 5 years of accounting/ finance experience.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills to communicate effectively across the institution.

Highly detail-oriented and ability to reflect on one's own work as well as the wider consequences of financial decisions.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, certified copies of certificates and detailed CVs with names of 3 referees should be sent to the address below:

The Director General

Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency

630 Churchill Avenue,

Mount Pleasant, Harare.

OR

zingsa.hr@grnail.com

Deadline: 30 April 2023