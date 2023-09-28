Accounting and Auditing Analyst (Grade: 8)

Job Description

Maintaining and updating information on the expenditure framework both short term and long term.

Location: Parliament Budget Office.

Reports To: Deputy Director (Accounting and Auditing).

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting analysis on the Ministry’s performance reports and on the budget output and outcomes and derive policy implications thereof.

Tracing and analyzing allocation of public funds, including supplementary and re-allocation to sectors related to the achievement of the SDGs and National Economic Policies.

Assisting the Budget Committee to conduct public hearings as per the Public Finance Management Act.

Assisting the Budget Committee and other Portfolio Committees to analyse monthly and quarterly reports from ministries on the budget performance and the mid-term fiscal policy review statements.

Training and assisting the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to analyse audited reports from the Auditor-General and follow-up implementation of recommendations made.

Training Members of Parliament in value-for-money audits and the interpretations and analysis of such reports from the AG.

Assisting the PAC with background research in order to justify requests for special reports by the AG.

Performing any other duties assigned by the Director Budget Office.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor Degree in Accountancy, Finance, Banking and Finance, or any Commercial degree with a major in finance, accountancy.

A least one-year relevant experience in the public sector accounting or finance environment.

Sound knowledge of Committee Systems, Parliamentary Procedures and Public Finance Management an added advantage.

Creativity and effective analytical and communication skills.

In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to: