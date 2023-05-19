Job Description

To ensure revenue collections tally with the receipting through the updating of the Cash Management module and subsequent reconciliation of receipts to cash and local bank statements of the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checks that all receipting has been banked timeously through verifications on the deposit stamp dates and by making sure cashier reconciliations are sent on time to the cash office.

Logs in all distributed receipting & banking stationery quoting the serial numbers for audit trail and control processes.

Confirmation of bank transfers from dealers and post-paid customers as a primary control procedure to mitigate risk of fraud and theft of stock.

Verifies cashier’s reconciliations (Banking & Receipting).

Analyses if recorded sales are matching with the banking’s.

Batches receipts to update ERP cash management module with deposits.Reconcile bank statements to sub modules transactions and to general ledger account.Identification and subsequent processing of bank originated transactions into general ledger account.

Reconciles ERP cashier control accounts.

Reconciles report discrepancies and problems.

Opening of bank accounts as per mandate.

The creation of general ledger accounts for all new bank accounts created.

The maintenance of a register of banks accounts as per mandate.

Assesses receipting and banking stationery needs of the franchise dealers; and arranges for the delivery or collection of the stationery.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or equivalent.

6 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.

1 to 2 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/accounting-assistant-cash-management-x4-2/

Deadline: 19 May 2023