Accounting Assistant (Chimanimani)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons within the Chimanimani Community to fill the position of Accounting Assistant which has arisen within the Judicial Service Commission- The vacancy is at Chimanimani Magistrates' Court.
Duties and Responsibilities
The Accounting Assistant will assist the Resident Magistrate to:
- Ensure that all cash received is timeously and accounted for properly.
- Monitor and ensure that all monies receipted is banked timeously.
- Capture all manual receipts into computerised system.
- Attend to Bank reconciliations.
- Process and check all payments vouchers of any outstanding bills or creditors.
- Attend to any other duty as may be assigned by the Resident Magistrate.
Qualifications and Experience
The person must possess:
- A degree in Accountancy or Finance and/ or Full qualification in any of the following CA (7), CIS or ACCA;
- At least 2 Advanced Level Passes.
- Working knowledge of the Pastel Accounting package.
- Post graduate qualifications may be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications with detailed curriculum vitaes and certified copies of cerrtificates can be hand delivered the Resident Megistrate , Chimanimani Megistrates' Court, DA's Complex, Judicial Service Commission or posted to The Resident Megistrate , Chimanimani Megistrates' Court, DA's Complex, Chimanimani
NB: Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above requirements will be contacted.
Deadline: 23 June 2023
Judicial Service Commission
.