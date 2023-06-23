Accounting Assistant (Chimanimani)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons within the Chimanimani Community to fill the position of Accounting Assistant which has arisen within the Judicial Service Commission- The vacancy is at Chimanimani Magistrates' Court.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Accounting Assistant will assist the Resident Magistrate to:

Ensure that all cash received is timeously and accounted for properly.

Monitor and ensure that all monies receipted is banked timeously.

Capture all manual receipts into computerised system.

Attend to Bank reconciliations.

Process and check all payments vouchers of any outstanding bills or creditors.

Attend to any other duty as may be assigned by the Resident Magistrate.

Qualifications and Experience

The person must possess:

