Accounting Assistant, Finance & Administration - LEVEL 11 (3Posts)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned posts within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Processing payments.
- Monitoring the receipting systems.
- Processing bank reconciliations.
- Account maintenance (Temporary Deposit / Imprest / Petty cash).
- Debtors and Creditors reconciliations.
- Revenue reporting.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Accounting / Finance or equivalent / Part C in CIS/ACCA/CIMA.
- At least (two) 2 years’ experience in a similar environment.
- Thorough knowledge of SAP and / or ASYCUDA is a distinctive advantage.
- Knowledge of Excel is an added advantage.
Skills and Competencies:
- Self- starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.
- Unquestionable integrity.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360 HARARE
NB: Please note female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 18 March 2024
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, or ZIMRA, is the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government in Zimbabwe. It derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act, passed by the parliament of Zimbabwe in 2002 and other related legislation.