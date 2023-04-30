Accounting Assistant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

5 '0' Levels including Mathematics and English Language.

+3 years experience.

Computer literacy (Ms Excel in particular).

Diploma in Accounting or relevant qualification.

Strong financial management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit applications, CVs and copies of certificates to the school or via email, situated along Wellington Road, Belmont, Bellevue, Bulawayo or primary.greenfield@yahoo.com

Deadline: 08 May 2023