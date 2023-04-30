Accounting Assistant

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 '0' Levels including Mathematics and English Language.
- +3 years experience.
- Computer literacy (Ms Excel in particular).
- Diploma in Accounting or relevant qualification.
- Strong financial management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to submit applications, CVs and copies of certificates to the school or via email, situated along Wellington Road, Belmont, Bellevue, Bulawayo or primary.greenfield@yahoo.com
Deadline: 08 May 2023