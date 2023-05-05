Pindula|
Greenfield Primary School

Accounting Assistant

Greenfield Primary School
May. 08, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 '0' Levels including Mathematics and English Language.
  • +3 years experience.
  • Computer literacy (Ms Excel in particular).
  • Diploma in Accounting or relevant qualification.
  • Strong financial management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to submit applications, CVs and copies of certificates to the school or via email, situated along Wellington Road, Belmont, Bellevue, Bulawayo or primary.greenfield@yahoo.com 

Deadline: 08 May  2023

Greenfield Primary School

It is a Primary school located in Bulawayo Central District, in Bulawayo Province in Zimbabwe. The school is officially registered by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Education, as a Primary School in Bulawayo Central District, Zimbabwe.

 

