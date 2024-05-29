Accounting Assistant (Lupane)

Job Description

The position exists to handle day to day basic accounting and administrative activities in the branch through internal and external stakeholder liaison in line with departmental plans.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performing receipting, banking, payments, asset management, financial reporting, filing systems and record keeping duties.

Conducting office administration and coordinating with Headoffice and external stakeholders.

Maintaining office files to manage records and receipts.

Maintaining Branch asset register.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in accounting or finance.

Qualification in Business or Administration or related field is an added advantage.

Basic accounting and office administration skills.

Multitasking and decision-making skills.

Attention to detail and accuracy in capturing data.

Up to date with current office management trends and best practices is a distinct advantage.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of certificates as a single pdf file to: humanresources@smedco.co.zw on or before close of business day on 27 May 2024 stating preferred location.

Women are encouraged to apply.