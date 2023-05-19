Job Description

Applications are invited fro suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post and the main objective is to process local and international trade creditors payments for the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure invoice compliance with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) requirements.

Reconciliation of invoices received against statement provided by suppliers before processing payments.

Checks and verifies all invoices are processed and approved by heads of departments.

Consolidation of daily and monthly operational reports.

Prepare monthly reconciliation and compiles budget/prior period and actual costs analysis for audit filing.Ensuring that all accrued expenses have been accounted for before period closure.

Making payments for all statutory obligations within specified deadlines.

Facilitates completeness of financial statements by making necessary adjustments related to creditors, expenses and capital expenditure.

Process registration and renewal of Foreign Supplier contracts with Exchange Control.

Processing Goods & Services Acquittal for all advance payments to conform to RBZ regulations.

Attend to queries from both external and internal stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or equivalent.

6 O' levels including English and Mathematics.

1 to 2 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/accounting-assistant-payables-x2/

Deadline: 19 May 2023