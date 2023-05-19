Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Accounting Assistant: Payables x2

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
May. 19, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited fro suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post and the main objective is to process local and international trade creditors payments for the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure invoice compliance with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) requirements.
  • Reconciliation of invoices received against statement provided by suppliers before processing payments.
  • Checks and verifies all invoices are processed and approved by heads of departments.
  • Consolidation of daily and monthly operational reports.
  • Prepare monthly reconciliation and compiles budget/prior period and actual costs analysis for audit filing.Ensuring that all accrued expenses have been accounted for before period closure.
  • Making payments for all statutory obligations within specified deadlines.
  • Facilitates completeness of financial statements by making necessary adjustments related to creditors, expenses and capital expenditure.
  • Process registration and renewal of Foreign Supplier contracts with Exchange Control.
  • Processing Goods & Services Acquittal for all advance payments to conform to RBZ regulations.
  • Attend to queries from both external and internal stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
  • 6 O' levels including English and Mathematics.
  • 1 to 2 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/accounting-assistant-payables-x2/

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Accounting Assistant: Cash Management x4

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Management Accountant: Planning

Deadline:
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd
Ledger Paints (Pvt) Ltd

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
BancABC Zimbabwe
BancABC Zimbabwe

Back Office Clerk x28

Deadline:
SECURICO Security Services
SECURICO Security Services

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods Holdings Limited

Finance Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods Holdings Limited

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

x2 Auditors Grade: P7 (Harare)

Deadline:
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

x2 Accounting Assistants Grade: P9 (Harare)

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Accounting Assistants: Business Development x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback