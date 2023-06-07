Accounting Assistant x2

Job Description

BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above posts. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

A national Diploma in Accounting.

At least one year relevant experience.

Working knowledge of Sage Evolution a distinct advantage.

Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

Qualifications and Experience

Receipting of proceeds from students and updating student records on Sage.

Reconciling cash and receipts for banking.

Reconciling of student direct deposits with bank statements.

Reconciling project proceeds with bank statements daily.

Maintenance of student debtors’ ledger.

Performing bank and suppliers reconciliations.

Maintaining petty cash records.

Fuel Management.

Posting payment vouchers on Sage.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023