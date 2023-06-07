Accounting Assistant x2

Job Description
BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above posts. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- A national Diploma in Accounting.
- At least one year relevant experience.
- Working knowledge of Sage Evolution a distinct advantage.
- Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
Qualifications and Experience
- Receipting of proceeds from students and updating student records on Sage.
- Reconciling cash and receipts for banking.
- Reconciling of student direct deposits with bank statements.
- Reconciling project proceeds with bank statements daily.
- Maintenance of student debtors’ ledger.
- Performing bank and suppliers reconciliations.
- Maintaining petty cash records.
- Fuel Management.
- Posting payment vouchers on Sage.
Other
How to Apply
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Acting Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 16 June 2023