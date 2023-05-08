Accounting Assistant

Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above post.

Location: Bindura

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of monthly bank reconciliations for all accounts.

Banking and follow-up of bank documentation sent to the bank.

Ensure that reimbursements are made according to pre-arranged timelines in a timeous manner.

Receiving and processing all invoices, expense forms and requests for payment.

Processing payments, receipts and journals in SAGE.

Preparing monthly invoices and other documentation for reimbursements and required trackers according to set timelines.

Charging of student accounts as per the fees ordinance.

Verification of charges on students accounts ledgers after charging.

Ensuring that adjustments to students Ledgers are prepared as per laid down regulations.

Reconciliation of the student Debtor control account.

Clearing students before registration and results collection.

Capturing staff fees exemptions.

Allocation of sponsorship Funds to student ledgers.

Reconciliation of accounts for the year-end procedures.

Management of the student debtors.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum qualification – HND/Accounting or Finance Degree/Part C CIS/Part B ACCA/CIMA.

At least 1year working experience in accounting and financial administration.

Experience in the use of computers and office software packages (MS Word, Excel, etc.

Experience in accounting software, preferably Pastel Evolution; Fluency in English.

Excellent administrative skills.

A flexible and adaptable approach to work.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:

The Deputy Registrar- Human Capital Management

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University

Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Rd

Bindura, Zimbabwe

OR

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University,

Harare Teaching and Learning Centre,

18836 Hampden Road, Belvedere,

Harare

OR e-mailed to: hr@zegu.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 19 May 2023