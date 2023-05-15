Accounting Assistants: Business Development

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receipting of money from customers.

Transaction processing in pastel cash book.

Reconciling of physical cash and receipt before handing over for safe keeping and banking.

Banking monies collected and receipted.

Assisting in the preparation of the intercompany transaction for Audit.

Maintaining Debtors / Creditors Ledger.

Attending to customer queries.

Reconciling customer’s direct deposits with bank statements.

Capturing of receipts / payments into the system.

Managing petty cash and acquittal.

Initiating payment using Zee-Pay and online platform.

E-filling of payment vouchers/GRVS.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a National Diploma or a Higher National Diploma in Accounting.

Possession of a first degree in Accounting and knowledge of Pastel Accounting would be added advantage.

The applicant should have at least one (1) year relevant experience in Accounting.

University work experience is also an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=108. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May 2023