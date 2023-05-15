Accounting Assistants: Business Development

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receipting of money from customers.
- Transaction processing in pastel cash book.
- Reconciling of physical cash and receipt before handing over for safe keeping and banking.
- Banking monies collected and receipted.
- Assisting in the preparation of the intercompany transaction for Audit.
- Maintaining Debtors / Creditors Ledger.
- Attending to customer queries.
- Reconciling customer’s direct deposits with bank statements.
- Capturing of receipts / payments into the system.
- Managing petty cash and acquittal.
- Initiating payment using Zee-Pay and online platform.
- E-filling of payment vouchers/GRVS.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a National Diploma or a Higher National Diploma in Accounting.
- Possession of a first degree in Accounting and knowledge of Pastel Accounting would be added advantage.
- The applicant should have at least one (1) year relevant experience in Accounting.
- University work experience is also an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=108. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 19 May 2023