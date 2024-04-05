Pindula|Search Pindula
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Accounting Assistants; Payroll, Research & Innovation, Student Accounts, Cash Office x9

University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
Apr. 12, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The successful candidate will work in various Sections of the Bursar’s Department and must be accurate with figures.
  • The candidate must be honest, trustworthy and a person of high integrity.
  • Prior relevant experience will be an added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants should have good ‘A’ level passes and should include ‘O’ level passes in English language, Mathematics and/or Accounts.
  • He/she should possess a relevant accounting qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

Deputy Registrar

Human Capital Management

University of Zimbabwe

P.O Box MP 167

HARARE

The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 April 2024

University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

(024) 2303211
infor@admin.uz.ac.zw

The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.

