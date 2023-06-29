Accounting Assistants x2
Job Description
NATIONAL PATHOLOGY RESEARCH AND DIAGONISTIC CENTRE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reports to accountant.
- Submit claims for patient’s laboratory tests to medical aid organisations.
- Process payments and create billing arrangements for laboratory clients.
- Implement ISO 15189 quality management system requirements for attainment of accreditation.
- Compile reports on claims submitted.
- Any other duties as determined by supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma in Accounting.
- Higher National Diploma in Accounting would be an added advantage.
- At least 2 years work experience in a similar environment.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. This advert will remain active until the advertised post has been filled. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line. It should also be noted that non-adherence to any of the above instructions will automatically cause the application not to be considered.
NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 07 July 2023
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.