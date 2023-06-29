Accounting Assistants x2

Job Description

NATIONAL PATHOLOGY RESEARCH AND DIAGONISTIC CENTRE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reports to accountant.

Submit claims for patient’s laboratory tests to medical aid organisations.

Process payments and create billing arrangements for laboratory clients.

Implement ISO 15189 quality management system requirements for attainment of accreditation.

Compile reports on claims submitted.

Any other duties as determined by supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Accounting.

Higher National Diploma in Accounting would be an added advantage.

At least 2 years work experience in a similar environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: