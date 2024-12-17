Accounting Assistants x3 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Responsible for processing and recording transactions, prepare reports and budget, communications with clients and vendors, checking and filing accounting records.
Reports to : Accountant
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing and filing of payment vouchers and other documents.
- Processing journals for initiating disallowances, surcharges, advances and miscellaneous.
- Maintaining debtors and creditors ledger.
- Preparing bank transfer letters.
- Certifying correct all suspense accounts and reimbursement vouchers.
- Capturing of Cashbook transactions in the system and do bank reconciliations.
- Invoicing and follow-up on debtors and preparation of daily revenue reports.
- Preparation of revenue reports
- Preparation of Payment Vouchers.
- Preparation of Creditors reconciliations.
- Preparation of supporting schedules for Financial statements.
- Preparing Treasury monthly closure certificates.
- Assisting Accountants in the production of necessary supporting schedules and information for production of Accounting reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accountancy or equivalent.
Attributes:
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to handle confidential information.
- Computer literacy. Knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of Public Service Accounting Procedures.
- Honest and reliable.
Other
How to Apply
If you are qualified and interested, please submit your application with detailed Curriculum Vitae not later than 17 December 2024 to the following email address: auditofficehr@gmail.com or hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda Street (4th Street).Generate a Whatsapp Message
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.
The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.
Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
P.O. Box CY 143
Causeway, Harare
Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23
Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/
Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw