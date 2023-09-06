Accounting Attache` (Harare)
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
Job Description
Looking for a student currently pursuing a degree in accounting.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitor any discrepancies in payment, monitor for charges made on credit cards and record any returns.
- Organize a financial filing system that is easily accessible.
- Prepare accounting reports to be presented to senior management.
- Track all payments made for tax preparation and follow up on returns.
- Speak to clients about payments, refunds and statements.
- Ensure that all clients receive their financial statements on time.
- Ensure accuracy of financial statements, making sure that the final figures on statements are correct.
- Assist with the balancing of the office/department budget.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently pursuing a Bachelors degree in accounting.
- Has the ability to work as part of a team and take direction accurately.
- An analytical thinker and problem solver.
- Competent IT skills, particularly proficiency with spreadsheet software.
- High level of accuracy.
- Extremely organised in a manner that is easily read by others.
- Trustworthy and discreet when dealing with confidential information.
- Administrative skills.
Other
How to Apply
Send email to: info@chamines.co.zw, with subject line " application for accounting attachment"
NB: strictly for students currently registered at university, no graduates.
Deadline: 10 September 2023
Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ)
The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (COMZ) is a private sector voluntary organization established in 1939 by an Act of Parliament. The members include mining companies, suppliers of machinery, spare parts, and chemicals, service providers including banks, insurance companies, consulting engineers, and various mining related professional bodies and individuals.
