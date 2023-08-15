Accounting Attachment or Graduate Interns

Job Description

Crisp N Clean is looking for a young and vibrant person for the position of Accounting Intern (both for student looking for attachment and recent graduates looking for internship), the responsibilities include keeping financial records updated, preparing reports and reconciling bank statements. Young women with needed qualification are also encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Bookkeeping and general accounting

Reconcile bank statement or department records

Prepare or checks invoices, requisitions and other documents for processing

perform clerical duties such as filing and typing, operate a variety of general office equipment

And any other duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting students or Recent Graduates looking for attachment or internship.

Other

How to Apply

Hand deliver your CV and application letter at Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners Main Plant situated Gleneagles Industrial Centre, Bay number 8, Corner Gleneagles Rd and Dagenham Rd, Willowvale Harare, Gleneagles Industrial Centre is opposite the main gate of Willowvale Mazda Motor Industries.

Deadline: 16 August 2023