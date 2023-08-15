Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Accounting Attachment or Graduate Interns
Job Description
Crisp N Clean is looking for a young and vibrant person for the position of Accounting Intern (both for student looking for attachment and recent graduates looking for internship), the responsibilities include keeping financial records updated, preparing reports and reconciling bank statements. Young women with needed qualification are also encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Bookkeeping and general accounting
- Reconcile bank statement or department records
- Prepare or checks invoices, requisitions and other documents for processing
- perform clerical duties such as filing and typing, operate a variety of general office equipment
- And any other duties assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting students or Recent Graduates looking for attachment or internship.
Other
How to Apply
Hand deliver your CV and application letter at Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners Main Plant situated Gleneagles Industrial Centre, Bay number 8, Corner Gleneagles Rd and Dagenham Rd, Willowvale Harare, Gleneagles Industrial Centre is opposite the main gate of Willowvale Mazda Motor Industries.
Deadline: 16 August 2023
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners is a Zimbabwean owned enterprise and that specialize in providing individual and corporate dry cleaning services.
Crisp N Clean Dry Cleaners was founded on the principles of quality service and convenience while providing its customers a superior, hassle free and convenient dry cleaning services as well as pick-up and delivery service to the busy workplace customers. Crisp N Clean saw a need to provide busy working professionals and executives more time and provide companies with an invaluable in-house dry cleaning service solution for their employees.