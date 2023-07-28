Accounting Clerk
Kamativi Mining Company
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the senior accountant.
- Book keeping.
- Maintaining financial records.
- Creating and maintaining spreadsheets.
- Performing clerical work and other duties assigned by the senior accountant.
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting degree or diploma.
- Must have 4 years working experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com
NB: New or recent graduates are also encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 31 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Kamativi Mining Company
Browse Jobs
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.
Related Jobs
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Financial Accountant (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Accountant General Ledger: Finance And Administration (Level 7)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Payroll Officer: Human Capital (Level 9)
Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Corporate Finance Manager: Mergers, Acquisitions And Venture Capital
Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Finance Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Portfolio Manager Commodity Trade (Harare)
Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Portfolio Manager Money Market & Equity Investments
Deadline: