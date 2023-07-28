Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Kamativi Mining Company

Accounting Clerk

Kamativi Mining Company
Jul. 31, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting the senior accountant.
  • Book keeping.
  • Maintaining financial records.
  • Creating and maintaining spreadsheets.
  • Performing clerical work and other duties assigned by the senior accountant.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Accounting degree or diploma.
  • Must have 4 years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com

NB: New or recent graduates are also encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 31 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Kamativi Mining Company

The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Financial Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)

Accountant General Ledger: Finance And Administration (Level 7)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)

Payroll Officer: Human Capital (Level 9)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Corporate Finance Manager: Mergers, Acquisitions And Venture Capital

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Finance Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Portfolio Manager Commodity Trade (Harare)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Portfolio Manager Money Market & Equity Investments

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback