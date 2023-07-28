Accounting Clerk

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the senior accountant.

Book keeping.

Maintaining financial records.

Creating and maintaining spreadsheets.

Performing clerical work and other duties assigned by the senior accountant.

Qualifications and Experience

Accounting degree or diploma.

Must have 4 years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs to: ronaldmadhara1@gmail.com

NB: New or recent graduates are also encouraged to apply.