Satewave Technologies

Accounting Clerk

Satewave Technologies
Sep. 01, 2023
Job Description

Responsible for maintaining financial records, running reports, and recording a wide range of transactions and providing administrative assistance to accountants as well as preparing statements that confirm the accuracy of database information.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.
  • Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.
  • Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements.
  • Reconcile accounts in a timely manner.
  • Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Complete an accredited bachelor degree such as a Bachelor of Accounting or Bachelor of Business (Accounting).
  • At least two years of work experience.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send email to: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 01 September 2023

Satewave Technologies

Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.

Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968

Email: operation@satewave.com; ztedevice@satewave.com

