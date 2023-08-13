Accounting Clerk

Job Description

Responsible for maintaining financial records, running reports, and recording a wide range of transactions and providing administrative assistance to accountants as well as preparing statements that confirm the accuracy of database information.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.

Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.

Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements.

Reconcile accounts in a timely manner.

Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database.

Qualifications and Experience

Complete an accredited bachelor degree such as a Bachelor of Accounting or Bachelor of Business (Accounting).

At least two years of work experience.

How to Apply

If interested please send email to: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 01 September 2023