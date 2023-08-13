Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Accounting Clerk
Satewave Technologies
Job Description
Responsible for maintaining financial records, running reports, and recording a wide range of transactions and providing administrative assistance to accountants as well as preparing statements that confirm the accuracy of database information.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.
- Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.
- Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements.
- Reconcile accounts in a timely manner.
- Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database.
Qualifications and Experience
- Complete an accredited bachelor degree such as a Bachelor of Accounting or Bachelor of Business (Accounting).
- At least two years of work experience.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send email to: talentpool@satewave.com
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.
Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968
