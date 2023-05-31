Accounting Clerks ( Bulawayo) x2

Job Description

At World Mental Resilience Programs, our financial success is fueled by the accuracy of our facts and figures. That’s why we’re proud to have some of the most skilled finance experts on our staff. We’d like to add two (2) highly qualified accounting clerks to support the daily operations of the finance team. The ideal candidates must have a natural passion for math and an eagerness to learn more about financial planning, tax strategy, and budgeting. Under the direction of the financial manager, the accounting clerks will update and maintain records, reconcile bank statements, and manage the accounting databases. These people will join like-minded experts who are continually focused on sharpening their skills and advancing in their profession.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform routine clerical accounting duties within a fast-paced finance department while adhering to established standards.

Serve as a resource for the accounts payable and accounts receivable teams.

Assist with year-end audit requests.

Execute accurate reporting, filing, and database management in multiple systems.

Secure financial information by conducting database backups and maintaining strict confidentiality.

Continue training with classes, workshops, and networking events.

Verify and post details about business transactions, such as funds received and disbursed, and total accounts to ledgers and databases.

Prepare consolidated internal and external financial statements by analyzing information from general ledger system.

Review and balance internal accounts, analyze variances, prepare reports, and monitor depreciable assets using financial software.

Match, batch, and code vendor invoices.

Prepare and interpret financial summaries and provide reports to managers on a daily/weekly/monthly basis.

Participate in month-end close activities, including preparation of journal entries, reconciliation of accounts, and sales tax computations.

Qualifications and Experience

Natural proficiency with math.

Knowledge of basic financial, tax, and accounting principles.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Proficiency with office productivity applications and aptitude for learning new systems.

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in finance or accounting.

Minimum of two (2) years of experience in clerical accounting.

Experience with financial planning software.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvBvkWTpxvQTmGl3z_9EohvpZw76jaQapugUrUw9h4PIgfUg/viewform

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis as applications come. World mental resilience programs does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing, or training).

Deadline: 31 May 2023