Accounting Intern (Bulawayo)

Job Description
Buy Zimbabwe is looking for a self motivated, hardworking and detail oriented team player to join the Finance Team.
Duties and Responsibilities
Assisting the Finance & Admin Department in the following areas:
- Drawing up projects revenue and expenditure budgets.
- Establish a functional and auditable cost and financial management system.
- Cost control and revenue collection to meet budgeted targets.
- Manage supplier database and relationships to ensure optimum quality of supplies and delivery efficiency.
- Procurement of all project and office requirements in a cost-effective way.
- Client invoicing and timeous payment to third parties.
- Manage collections from debtors and ensure a healthy cash-flow.
- Filing of all financial, administration and human resources documents.
- Any other duties that may be assigned to ensure the company delivers efficiently.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a degree or equivalent in Accounting or Banking and Finance.
- Detail Oriented.
NB: Those available on Attachment up to August 2023 are most preferred.
Other
How to Apply
Those interested should send application letters and curriculum vitae together with work related learning letters from institutions to: buyzim1@gmail.com
Deadline: 20 June 2023
Buy Zimbabwe
Buy Zimbabwe was established in 2011 with the aim of promoting and deepening locally produced products and resources at a time imports were dominating the local market.
