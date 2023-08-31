Accounting Intern (Harare)
Job Description
As an Accounting Intern, your role is to provide support to the accounting department and gain practical experience in various accounting functions. Your main responsibilities will include assisting with financial data entry, preparing financial reports, reconciling accounts, and supporting the overall financial management of the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
Assist with financial transactions:
- Process and record accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions.
- Prepare and enter journal entries in the accounting system.
- Assist in reconciling bank statements and credit card transactions.
Support financial reporting:
- Assist in preparing financial statements, reports, and budgets.
- Help maintain accurate and organized financial records.
- Participate in financial analysis activities under supervision.
Assist in data entry and record-keeping:
- Enter financial data into spreadsheets and databases accurately.
- Maintain and update files, documents, and records as required.
- Ensure the confidentiality and security of financial information.
Participate in audit and compliance activities:
- Assist in gathering and organizing documentation for internal and external audits.
- Conduct periodic internal audits to ensure compliance with financial policies and procedures.
- Help identify and resolve discrepancies or issues found during audits.
Collaborate with the finance team:
- Work closely with the accounting team to support their daily tasks and projects.
- Assist in cross-functional activities, such as assisting with payroll or procurement processes.
- Engage in team meetings and contribute ideas for process improvement.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently pursuing a degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
- Basic understanding of accounting principles and financial concepts.
- Proficient in using MS Office applications, particularly Excel.
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy in data entry and calculations.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills.
- Effective written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Enthusiasm for learning and a proactive attitude.
How to Apply
Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to hr@traversal.co.zw, Indicate the position you are applying for in the Subject of the email.
Deadline: 04 September 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Traversal Trading Pvt ltd t/a CAS Contractors is a well-established Zimbabwean company into construction, civil engineering, and hardware supplies, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions.