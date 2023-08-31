Accounting Intern (Harare)

Job Description

As an Accounting Intern, your role is to provide support to the accounting department and gain practical experience in various accounting functions. Your main responsibilities will include assisting with financial data entry, preparing financial reports, reconciling accounts, and supporting the overall financial management of the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist with financial transactions:

Process and record accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions.

Prepare and enter journal entries in the accounting system.

Assist in reconciling bank statements and credit card transactions.

Support financial reporting: