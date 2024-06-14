Pindula|Search Pindula
Accounting interns x3 (Harare)

First Pack Marketing
Jun. 20, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking a motivated and detail oriented Accounts intern to join our team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.
  • Preparing financial reports, such as balance sheets and income statements, invoices, and other documents.
  • Working with bookkeeping software.
  • Handling sensitive or confidential information with honesty and integrity.
  • Learning how to work as part of the Accounting team to compile and analyze data, track information, and support the company or clients.
  • Taking on additional tasks or projects to learn more about accounting and office operations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Currently pursuing an Accounting degree.
  • Basic understanding of accounting principles and practices.
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Good Communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidate should send their CVs on: hr@firstpack.co.zw

First Pack Marketing

Website
+263 8688 002256
enquiries@firstpack.co.zw

First Pack is a "One Stop Shop" for Computer Consumables, Hardware and Stationery. The company has done well in terms of market share, capital base, human resource expertise, branch network and service quality.

