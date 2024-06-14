Accounting interns x3 (Harare)
First Pack Marketing
Job Description
We are seeking a motivated and detail oriented Accounts intern to join our team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting with research, filing, data entry, and recording and maintaining accurate and complete financial records.
- Preparing financial reports, such as balance sheets and income statements, invoices, and other documents.
- Working with bookkeeping software.
- Handling sensitive or confidential information with honesty and integrity.
- Learning how to work as part of the Accounting team to compile and analyze data, track information, and support the company or clients.
- Taking on additional tasks or projects to learn more about accounting and office operations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Currently pursuing an Accounting degree.
- Basic understanding of accounting principles and practices.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Good Communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidate should send their CVs on: hr@firstpack.co.zw
First Pack Marketing
First Pack is a "One Stop Shop" for Computer Consumables, Hardware and Stationery. The company has done well in terms of market share, capital base, human resource expertise, branch network and service quality.
