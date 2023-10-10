Accounting Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented Accounting Officer to join our team. As an Accounting Officer, you will be responsible for maintaining accurate financial records, ensuring compliance with accounting principles and regulations, and providing valuable financial information to support decision-making processes. Your expertise in accounting, strong analytical skills, and attention to detail will contribute to the overall financial health of our organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives, extracts and reviews primary sources of accounting information captured for accuracy.

Conducts reasonability checks i.e. checking the completeness and compares data with the previous periods.

Consolidates financial data and ledgers from clerks to prepare financial statements.

Advises management on financial position of the company.

Assists in the development of financial budgets of the company..

Reviews figures and financial reports to aid the preparation of budgets.

Drafts and monitors budget using input from clerks.

Monitors day to day budgets within the departments

Assists with the review of financial budgets for various processes within the company..

Computes tax returns ensuring compliance with tax requirements.

Investigates the tax payments process flows.

Monitors trends on tax regulations.

Maintains the company general ledger on a monthly basis ensuring accuracy and adequacy of entries posted in the trial balance.

Carries out monthly, period end and year end reconciliations, closure & final procedures onto the accounting system.

Develops cash management plans.

Ensures compliance on cash handling procedures.

Ensures positive cash flows for the unit in order to meet revenue requirements.

Prepares all relevant files for both internal and external audits.

Ensures all issues raised during audit are remedied and implemented.

Develops stock holding levels.

Monitors stock levels and investigate sources of variances.

Captures movements and changes in fixed assets.

Reconciles the Asset register to General Ledger.

Updates the asset register monthly noting changes and movements observed.

Approves applications for leave days for departmental staff going on leave in such a manner that the department continues to function.

Identifies training needs for departmental staff and recommends training to Human Resources

Assists in the recruitment and orientation of new departmental staff.

Leads and guides employee performance giving continual feedback.

Any other duty assigned by Finance Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in accounting, and studying towards a professional qualification e.g ACCA / CIS.

Proficient in using accounting software Sage Accounting Systems and MS Office applications, particularly Excel.

At least three years of relevant experience in a Finance Department.

Personal Attributes:

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail.

Business operations acumen and insight.

Other

How to Apply

Kindly send one document inclusive of your cover letter, detailed curriculum vitae, and copies of educational qualifications to: recruitments@tendythree.com. Indicate the position applied for in the subject of your email.