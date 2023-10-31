Pindula|Search Pindula
PPC Cement

Accounting Officer (Gwanda)

PPC Cement
Nov. 02, 2023
Job Description

To efficiently deliver accurate and comprehensive cost related information and analysis to both operational and support functions. Enabling managers to better manage costs as well as issues impacting costs in their departments.

  • Reference Number: PPC231018-2
  • Site:Colleen Bawn

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provides support in the planning and budgeting process.
  • Capture accurate and quality data.
  • Preparation of the Administration Manager’s reports.
  • Analysis of labour, material, and overhead costs against budget.
  • Formulation of monthly cost variances reports.
  • Maintain petty cash and cash on hand cash books.
  • Maintain sundry debtors and debtors’ collections.
  • Accurately captures payroll input.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting/Finance or equivalent.
  • Minimum 3 years’ financial systems experience or accounting environment.
  • Experience working in ERP systems (SAP).
  • Good excel and PowerPoint skills.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 02 November 2023

PPC Cement

PPC can trace back its beginning to more than 130 years to the outskirts of Tshwane (formerly known as Pretoria), South Africa. Incorporated in 1892 as the first cement manufacturer in South Africa.

Established in 1913, Portland Holdings Ltd, which trades as PPC, is the country’s largest and oldest cement manufacturer. Capable of producing up to 1.8 million tons of cement per annum, we supply quality cement to customers in Zimbabwe, as well as Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.

