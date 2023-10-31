Accounting Officer (Gwanda)
PPC Cement
Job Description
To efficiently deliver accurate and comprehensive cost related information and analysis to both operational and support functions. Enabling managers to better manage costs as well as issues impacting costs in their departments.
- Reference Number: PPC231018-2
- Site:Colleen Bawn
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides support in the planning and budgeting process.
- Capture accurate and quality data.
- Preparation of the Administration Manager’s reports.
- Analysis of labour, material, and overhead costs against budget.
- Formulation of monthly cost variances reports.
- Maintain petty cash and cash on hand cash books.
- Maintain sundry debtors and debtors’ collections.
- Accurately captures payroll input.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting/Finance or equivalent.
- Minimum 3 years’ financial systems experience or accounting environment.
- Experience working in ERP systems (SAP).
- Good excel and PowerPoint skills.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 02 November 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
PPC Cement
Browse Jobs
PPC can trace back its beginning to more than 130 years to the outskirts of Tshwane (formerly known as Pretoria), South Africa. Incorporated in 1892 as the first cement manufacturer in South Africa.
Established in 1913, Portland Holdings Ltd, which trades as PPC, is the country’s largest and oldest cement manufacturer. Capable of producing up to 1.8 million tons of cement per annum, we supply quality cement to customers in Zimbabwe, as well as Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.
Related Jobs
Croco Motors
Chief Accountant (Harare)
Deadline:
Africa University
Internal Auditor Assistant
Deadline:
SOS Children's Villages Zimbabwe
School bursar x2 (Harare)
Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Billing Clerk (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Administrative Assistant: Finance (Harare)
Deadline:
CBZ Holdings Limited
Regulatory Communications and Screening Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
First Pack Marketing
Accountant (Harare)
Deadline: